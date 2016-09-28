Septuagenarian slashed to death by son

TAPAH: A septuagenarian was found slashed to death, believed by her own son, at her house in Kampung Baru Air Kuning here last night.

Tapah police chief Supt Som Sak Din Keliaw said the body of Low Kew @ Low Lin Kiew, 74, was found at 7.20 pm in a pool of blood by her eldest son who later sought help from a neighbour to alert the police.

He said the man, who had just arrived from Kuala Lumpur, said he saw his younger brother, clad in bloodstained clothes, tried to leave the house compound in a rush.

"The victim's eldest son immediately apprehended the suspect and reported to the police," he said when contacted here today.

Som Sak said upon arriving at the scene, police found the victim, who suffered from paralysis, lying on a reclining chair in the kitchen with slash wounds in her neck and face.

Checks in the house found traces of blood on the floor and chair, as well as on the wall and a refrigerator located near the victim.

"There was a butcher knife and a small broken knife with traces of blood next to the victim," said Som Sak.

Police believed the suspect, who is an oil palm estate worker, was a drug addict and under the influence of drug at the time of the incident.

The case is now being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Bernama