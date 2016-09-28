Dent Haven kidnapping: Next-of-kin beg govt to find immediate solution

TAWAU: All the next-of-kin of the five people kidnapped in Dent Haven waters, Lahad Datu, last July, are begging the government to find an immediate solution to get all of them released safely.

Gustia Sultan, 46, the wife of Tayudin Anjut, one of the victims, said all the next-of-kin had reached a dead end and had no other means to help the victims.

"My husband said, that they live miserably there, but its the same for us here. It is very fortunate that my husband's employer still gives all of the victims' families money to live," she told press conference, here, today.

Besides Tayudin, 45, from Kampung Tanjung Batu Darat, Tawau, the others who were kidnapped were Abd Rahim Summas, 62, from Kampung Tanjung Batu, Tawau; Mohd Ridzuan Ismail, 32, from Felda Jengka 7, Pahang; Fandy Bakran, 26, from Kampung Pukat, Tawau and Mohamad Jumadil Rahim, 23, from Batu 2, Jalan Apas, Tawau.

Also present during the press conference were Abdul Rahim's wife Sutino Jamalu, 50; Mohd Ridzuan's wife, Haryanti Hasmih, 31; Fandy's mother Hasmia Lahapi, 50; and Mohamad Jumadil's mother Siarah Lageno, 49.

Gustia said she was worried about the safety of her husband and the others, as she was informed via phone by her husband that they were beaten until their body became bruised and sometimes they were not given food or drink, but just drain water.

"Every night when they are sleeping, their hands would be tied ... and they are left exposed to rain and scorching sun," she said sobbing.

Gustia said her husband had frequently reached her via telephone believed to be owned by member of the kidnapping gang and had informed that they requested 20 million pesos (RM1.7 million) ransom for each victim.

Thus, she said that she hoped the government could intensify efforts or the negotiation process to get all the victims released, adding that the next-of-kin of the victims would also start a fund collection for 100 million pesos (about RM8.6 million) to free all the hostages.

Meanwhile, Haryanti said her husband had frequently asked her about the ransom payment as he was afraid the kidnappers would act out of control.

"I can only ask him to be patient as the government is doing its best to free them," she said. — Bernama