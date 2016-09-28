Nik Abduh denies Hadi will be PAS’ new spiritual leader

PETALING JAYA: PAS has dismissed speculation that its president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang will assume the post of party mursyidul am (spiritual leader).

PAS Youth chief Nik Abduh Nik Aziz said Abdul Hadi has been synonymous among party members with the post of party president.

"Anyone can become the party mursyidul am, except for Abdul Hadi. He is the PAS president and to many of us, he is most suitable to be on the presidential chair," he said.

Nik Abduh said the party constitution allows for the position of president and mursyidul am to be filled by the same person.

"However, I am confident that PAS members would be more comfortable to have the two positions filled by separate individuals," he said in an interview with theSun recently.

Speculation has been brewing on the possibility of Abdul Hadi sitting on both the mursyidul am and president chairs, following the death of PAS former spiritual leader Datuk Dr Haron Din recently.

The last time the party broke ranks with party tradition of having different individuals for the two posts was in the 80s, when PAS president Yusof Rawa assumed both positions.

Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob is currently the party's acting mursyidul am.

Asked who would be the best person to fill the post, Nik Abduh said PAS has yet to decide, adding that there is no urgency for the party to immediately appoint someone to the position.

"There will not be a problem if we want to maintain Ahmad as acting mursyidul am for another three to four years as it is allowed by the party's constitution," he said.

Nik Abduh also said the reactions by the public on the death of Haron have indicated that the party ulamas (clerics) are loved by Malaysians of different backgrounds.

He added the death of Haron did not signal the end of PAS' struggle to champion Islam in Malaysia.