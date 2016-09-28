Malaysia wants firm action against those responsible for MH17: Najib

WISMAR, Germany: Malaysia wants firm action taken against those responsible for the downing of MH17, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix).

"The Joint Investigation Team has concluded that MH17 was downed by a Russian made missile and it was fired from rebel controlled territory (in Unkraine).

"Based on the two findings, Malaysia wants firm action to be taken. We have promised that those who were responsible for the downing of the aircraft will be brought to justice," he told Malaysian media here, today.

"We owe it to the families. The families want justice. So we will pursue this," he said.

Malaysia, he said will call for a meeting with the other countries which lost their citizens namely the Netherlands and Australia.

"Together we will decide the next course of action. We must see to it that those responsible are punished," he said.

MH17 was shot down in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014, killing all 298 people onboard, including 44 Malaysians. — Bernama