Ex-con detained again for vandalising property of Russian Embassy

KUALA LUMPUR: An ex-convict who was just released from Sungai Buloh prison for a drug offence was detained again for vandalising property of the Russian Embassy here.

In the 12.30am incident on Tuesday, the 43-year-old local apparently vandalised a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera at the embassy in Jalan Ampang here.

Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Mohamad Roy Suhaimi Sarif said the suspect climbed over the embassy's wall and started to kick the CCTV several times.

"The man kicked the camera at least three times. When the security guard warned him, the suspect, who was barefooted fled the scene," Roy told reporters in a press conference at the district police headquarters here today.

He said later about 9.45pm on the same day the suspect was apprehended by a passer-by at Jalan Nipah here for stealing an embassy residential area signboard.

"The member of public then informed us," he said adding that checks found that the suspect had previous drug related offences.

He said investigators are in the midst of ascertaining the motive behind the incident and waiting for a report from the Sungai Buloh prison on the suspect's background.

"The suspect could be under the influence of drugs when he vandalised the premises," he added.