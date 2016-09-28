Baby girl with umbilical cord still attached found at bus stop

BUTTERWORTH: A newborn baby girl with the umbilical cord still attached was found in a purple plastic bag at a bus stop in Bagan Ajam, Teluk Air Tawar, here today.

Community nurse at the Bagan Ajam Rural Clinic Sabariah Abdul Ghani, 36, said they received a call from a teacher at 7.55am informing her that several students of a nearby school had found a baby at the bus stop.

"I reached the scene at about 8.10am and found the baby girl in a plastic bag, with insect bite marks on her body.

"I think the baby was born more than 24 hours ago as the umbilical cord has dried," she said, adding that a piece of cloth and a placenta were also found in the plastic bag.

The baby was then taken to the Bagan Ajam Rural Clinic for routine procedures before being transferred to Seberang Jaya hospital for further action.

She is reported to be in good condition.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Azmi Adam when contacted said they were tracking down the mother and urged those with information to contact the nearest police station. — Bernama