Appeals court increases ex-cop's jail sentence to 15 years

PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal has increased the jail sentence on a former police corporal to 15 years for committing sexual intercourse with a six-year-old child by inserting his finger into her private parts five years ago.

Mohd Aziri Sahid, 58, was also ordered by the court to be given three strokes of the rotan.

A three-man bench chaired by Justice Datuk Vernon Ong Lam Kiat allowed the prosecution's cross-appeal to enhance the jail sentence on Mohd Aziri because it involved public interest.

Mohd Aziri was sentenced to 100 months jail by the George Town Sessions Court on Sept 12, 2013 and that decision was upheld by the Penang High Court on Aug 7, last year.

He was found guilty by the Sessions Court on a charge of committing sexual intercourse with the girl (now aged 11 years old) by inserting his finger into the girl's private parts at a police barracks in Bandar Baru, Penang between May 28 and June 12, 2011.

The charge is under Section 377 CA of the Penal Code which provides a maximum 30 years jail sentence and could be whipped, if convicted.

Meanwhile, the same panel unanimously dismissed Mohd Aziri's appeal on this conviction and jail sentence.

Justice Ong said the court found that there were no merits in his appeal against conviction and sentence.

Presiding with him were Justices Datuk Kamardin Hashim and Datuk Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil.

The girl's mother had testified at the trial that Mohd Aziri had gone to her house, apologised and threatened to shoot himself in the head if she were to lodge a police report over the incident.

Mohd Aziri was represented by counsel S. Yagoo while deputy public prosecutor Tengku Amir Zaki Tengku Abdul Rahman appeared for the prosecution. — Bernama