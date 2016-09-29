Sarawak Museum needs more authentic collections, says CM

KUCHING: Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem (pix) today advised the Sarawak Museum to ensure that all of its collections are authentic.

"If I were to find weaknesses of the Sarawak Museum, one of them is that there are so many collections but not all are authentic. They ought to be authentic in years to come," he said.

"We need international experts, scholars and anthropologists to help us on this and we welcome them to Sarawak," he told a press conference after launching an exhibition on the "Sarawak People" at the museum.

He also welcomed local experts to assist in the project.

Adenan said Sarawak had collections which were more than half a century old, among them the butterfly collections of British naturalist, explorer, geographer, anthropologist and biologist Alfred Russel Wallace.

He said the Sarawak Museum was well known in this region and had become the centrepiece of Southeast Asia.

Adenan commended the museum for its initiative in organising the exhibition which he said reflected the civilised, cultured people of Sarawak.

"I hope young people can appreciate what we were like in those days and appreciate what history, culture and tradition are all about," he said.

The exhibition, held to attract more visitors to the Sarawak Museum, showcases the 27 ethnic groups found in Sarawak as well as their cultures and traditions. — Bernama