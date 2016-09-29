Malaysia envoy elected as President of IAEA's 60th session

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia's Ambassador to Austria Datuk Adnan Othman has been elected as President of the 60th Session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference.

The Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) in a statement here today said the election of Adnan, who is also also Malaysia's Permanent Representative to the IAEA, was made at the General Conference of IAEA on Monday.

"The election is a recognition of Malaysia's leadership and contribution to the peaceful use of nuclear energy and technology as well as deliberations on complex nuclear-related issues," said Wisma Putra.

According to Wisma Putra, the 60th Session of the General Conference will consider a range of nuclear-related issues, with a focus on the contribution of nuclear science and technology towards achieving the Agenda 2030 on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The one-week 60th session in Vienna, Austria ends on Sept 30.

The General Conference is the IAEA's supreme policy-making body representing 168 IAEA member states. It meets annually to consider and approve the IAEA's programme and budget.

It will also discuss issues related to nuclear security, as well as strengthening the effectiveness and improving the efficiency of IAEA safeguards. — Bernama