Malaysian banknotes with new governor’s signature to go into circulation from tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) today said the ringgit banknotes bearing the signature of its Governor, Datuk Muhammad Ibrahim, would go into circulation in stages from tomorrow, beginning with the first batch of RM50 banknotes.

These banknotes are identical to the present banknotes series currently in circulation, said the central bank in a statement here today.

Banknotes bearing the signature of former governors were still legal tender and would continue to circulate with the new banknotes, it added. — Bernama