Unemployment, drugs and booze led to home from hell

KUALA LUMPUR: The household of a 34-year-old man and his two young children who were found dead at their apartment in Taman Sri Sinar, Segambut here three days ago turned to a home from hell after the man and his wife lost their jobs five years ago.

Police investigators undertaking the case learnt from witnesses that Cheah Hing Soon had worked as an air-conditioning technician while his 35-year-old wife was a clerk when they decided to tie the knot 16 years ago.

The couple eloped as his wife's family objected to the marriage as the couple were still teenagers.

Years later, they quit their jobs and became insurance brokers.

It was when the business failed five years ago and the couple became unemployed did things turn topsy turvy in the household.

With four your children — three sons and a daughter and surviving on financial aid rendered by Cheah's businessman father, frustrations and a sense of worthlessness set in for the father of four.

He turned to alcohol and drug abuse to drown his sorrows. It was the beginning of his foul temperaments and aggressive bouts which he vented on his children.

The streaks of insanity progressed over the years and on Monday the decomposed remains of two of his younger children — Cheah Kai Wen, a seven-month-old baby boy and Cheah Kai Sze, a three-year-old female toddler were found stuffed in large plastic containers. The were allegedly victims of abuse in the hands of their own father.

Sentul police chief ACP R. Munusamy said police are trying to gather as much clues to the death but a close family relative of the victims who was detained on Monday.

He said although the woman was cooperating with investigators, she appeared to be giving conflicting and inconsistent statements.

He said the case was almost solved and is believed to be a case of murder cum suicide.