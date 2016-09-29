These are the top beauty trends to come out of Milan Fashion Week

Fendi — AFP

MILAN Fashion Week brought a lightning bolt of colour and fun to the Spring/Summer 2017 shows -- a refreshing change after the conservative and low-key approach to the season that we saw in New York. Here are the main beauty trends spotted on the catwalks.

All that glitters

Glitter was a big hit on the runway this season, as fashion embraced all things disco ball-coloured. Karl Lagerfeld fed the trend for fun and games at Fendi, where Gigi Hadid and the rest of the models sported winged eyeliner and a glittery pout that resulted in a striking, sequin-like effect. Glitter also featured heavily in the Giamba show, where it was used to create floating brows. The trend was a little more wearable at Versace, where the inner eyes were the focal point, thanks to a dab of iridescent metallic shadow that wasn't actually glitter but caught the light all the same.

Teeny bopper hair

The playful vibe was carried over to the hairstyles too, with youthful and unsophisticated styles dominating the shows. Miniature top knots made things interesting at Diesel Black Gold, while Fendi debuted pigtails and ruler-straight schoolgirl bangs and pastel hair shades kept things sweet at Ermanno Scervino.

A touch of the surreal

Of course, it wouldn't be fashion week without a few extreme looks. In addition to Giamba's disco-ready floating brows, things took a turn for the surreal at Atsushi Nakashima, where the models sported painted-on misplaced lips. Prismatic eye shadow in bright hues made for a bold look at Cividini, while exaggerated wigs played with proportions at Gucci. — AFP Relaxnews