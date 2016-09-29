IMAX Corporation and Twentieth Century Fox ink new four-picture movie deal

IMAX Corporation and Twentieth Century Fox, a division of 21st Century Fox, have signed a new multi-picture agreement, which will see the birth of four new films, including Maze Runner: The Death Cure, Predator, Alita: Battle Angel and an as-yet-untitled Marvel film.

All the features will be digitally re-mastered into the immersive IMAX format and released in IMAX theatres worldwide, in a bid to offer "fans around the world IMAX's one-of-a-kind movie-going experience," according to Greg Foster, CEO of IMAX Entertainment and Senior Executive Vice President, IMAX Corp.

The extension of the partnership between the two companies follows the success of their recent box-office hits, such as Deadpool.

The IMAX release of each film will see it digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience, with the crystal-clear images teamed with IMAX's customised theatre geometry and powerful digital audio designed to make audiences feel as if they are in the movie. — AFP Relaxnews