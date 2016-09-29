Petronas CEO: We'll look at conditions of Canada LNG project approval

KUALA LUMPUR: National oil and gas company Petroliam Nasional Nasional Bhd (Petronas) will look at the conditions that come with the approval of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant project in northern British Columbia by the Canadian government .

Petronas president and group CEO Datuk Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin said he had just received the report and had not gone through it.

“The announcement was just made this (yesterday) morning. We need time to look at the conditions and then we will have a review of the project,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the third Malaysian Oil and Gas Services Exhibition and Conference here yesterday.

Petronas’ partners for the project are Brunei National Petroleum Co, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, Indian Oil Corp, and Japan Petroleum Exploration Co.

Asked whether there would be more retrenchment in Petronas, Wan Zulkiflee said: “If there is an opportunity for optimisation, of course we will review.” – Bernama