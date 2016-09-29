Bank Negara issues banknotes with new governor’s signature

KUALA LUMPUR: Ringgit banknotes bearing the signature of Bank Negara Malaysia governor Datuk Muhammad Ibrahim will go into circulation in stages from Sept 29, 2016, beginning with the first batch in RM50 denomination. These banknotes with the new governor’s signature are identical to the banknotes currently in circulation. Banknotes bearing the signature of former governors are still legal tender and will continue to circulate with the new banknotes.