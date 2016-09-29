Malaysia slips to 25th in global competitiveness

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has been ranked 25th out of 138 economies, down from 18th last year, but remains the most competitive economy among developing countries in Asia.

According to the Global Competitiveness Report (GCR) 2016-2017 unveiled by the World Economic Forum (WEF) yesterday, Malaysia’s performance slipped from 5.23 to 5.16 out of a maximum of score of 7.00.

Malaysia remains ahead of economies such as South Korea, Iceland and China but was overtaken by Belgium, Austria, Luxembourg, France, Australia, Ireland and Israel, said the report.

Meanwhile, countries and territories whose rankings also slipped included Germany, Japan, Hong Kong, Finland, Canada, France, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines.

In a statement yesterday, International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said it was important to note that all countries ranked above Malaysia were developed and high-income economies.

The GCR is an annual report published by the WEF based on the Global Competitiveness Index (GCI) that combines 114 indicators that integrate both macro and micro economic aspects of competitiveness. These indicators are grouped into 12 pillars comprising Institutions, Infrastructure, Macroeconomic Environment, Health and Primary Education, Higher Education and Training, Goods Market Efficiency, Labour Market Efficiency, Financial Market Development, Technological Readiness, Market Size, Business Sophistication and Innovation.

The GCI is based on statistical data from internationally recognised organisations for 30% or 34 indicators. For the rest of the 80 indicators, qualitative assessments were made based on the WEF’s Executive Opinion Survey.

Overall, the GCR ranked Switzerland as the most competitive economy in the world for the eighth consecutive year, ahead of Singapore and the United States, followed by the Netherlands and Germany.

Mustapa said Malaysia is ranked in the top 50 in each of the total 12 pillars, despite the decline in eight of them.

Malaysia performed most strongly in Goods Market Efficiency (12th) and Financial Market Development (13th) while in the Technological Readiness pillar, it advanced by four places to 43rd, and Market Size pillar gained two positions to 24th, he said.

Mustapa said external factors beyond the control of policymakers were partly responsible for the decline in Malaysia’s ranking.

“The global economic uncertainty, the strong US dollar, the fall in commodity prices and the slowdown in China’s economy are beyond our ambit.

“There is also the issue of perception due to irresponsible act of certain parties which continue to spread unfounded and baseless allegations about domestic political developments and the state of our economy,” he said. – Bernama