Proton shortlists 5 companies for strategic partnership

SHAH ALAM: Proton Holdings Bhd, which has shortlisted five companies thus far, aims to make a final decision on a strategic partner by middle of next year.

DRB-Hicom Bhd chairman and managing director Datuk Seri Syed Faisal Albar said the national carmaker has shortlisted five foreign companies interested to collaborate with Proton on the global front.

Without naming any party, Syed Faisal said the conglomerate has listed three main areas as the criteria to select a strategic partner.

“We are looking for the potential partner to fit in strategically, operationally and culturally,” said Syed Faisal, after the launching the third-generation Saga yesterday.

He said the strategic partner must be able to enhance the industry’s eco-system which including the local vendors network.

When asked of the foreign entities interested, he said: “This is all still up in the air and it is highly premature for us to confirm anything at this moment.”

“We are at a stage where we are reviewing all (their) proposals and deciding which one would benefit us in the long run,” he added.

Asked on the percentage shares that DRB-Hicom would be willing to dispose of Proton to tie up with a partner, Syed Faisal refused to elaborate.

“We will continue to remain a substantial shareholder regardless,” he explained.