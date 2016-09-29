Drainage, irrigation facilities in 12 rice bowl areas being upgraded

PASIR SALAK: The Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry is in the process of repairing and upgrading the drainage and irrigation system in the country's 12 rice bowl areas to ensure quality yield.

Its deputy minister, Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said the work, among others, involved building of concrete drains and cleaning and building of new irrigation canals.

"We are upgrading the drains by constructing concrete drains to avoid problems, like erosion and cave-in, that can affect the smooth flow of water into the padi fields," he said.

Tajuddin, who is Pasir Salak Member of Parliament, told this to reporters after the presentation of incentive under the Seberang Perak National Key Economic Areas (NKEA) programme and the National Farmers' Organisation's (Nafas) business tithe here last night.

At the event, Tajuddin handed over incentive amounting to RM1.83 million to 358 participants under the NKEA scheme for the 1/2016 season.

Under the scheme, participants are given RM2,200 per hectare per season for five seasons to increase production. — Bernama