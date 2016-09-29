Pahang govt gives assurance to help Class F contractors

KUANTAN: Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob (pix) gave his assurance that the state government would assist Class F contractors by giving them contract for maintenance work of state and village roads.

He said the decision was made after a meeting with representatives of the various contractor associations, including the Malaysia Class F Bumiputera Contractors Association (PERKOF).

"I have been informed that in Pahang, there are about 2,000 Class F contractors. while the number of projects is not much. We will help because they (contractors) also have families to support.

"We will make a list of project and representatives of the association will be involved in the selection of contractors (for projects). The selection of contractors will be through ballots so that it will be fair and they agreed to the suggestion," he told reporters when met at the Pahang Foundation Complex here last night.

Adnan said the projects included maintenance and repair of rural roads which had been awarded to a concession company in which the Pahang Foundation held a 30 per cent stake.

He reminded contractors who would be given the projects to do the job well as their performance would be monitored and they would not be given a second chance if they were to fail.

Meanwhile, PERKOF president Tukiman Radion said the association was satisfied with the state government's proposal, although the association had initially demanded the state government to revoke the contract that was given to the concession company. — Bernama