Fire at longhouse, more than 160 people homeless

MIRI: More than 160 occupants of the Indang Abok Long House, Sungai Labang, Sebauh, in Bintulu, were made homeless in a fire yesterday.

Sebauh district officer Desmond Jerukan said the fire, which broke out at 9pm, burnt down 33 of the 44 doors at the long house.

"When the fire broke out, there were only 60 to 70 people in the long house, while the others are working in Bintulu town.

"However, there was no report of a casualty," he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said the Social Welfare Department was providing the necessary assistance, especially food and clothing, to the victims.

"What the victims need now are materials for them to rebuild their house, like planks, zinc sheets and cement," he added.

Meanwhile, Bintulu Fire and Rescue Station operations head, Hambali Mohamad said it was a challenge for firemen to reach the scene.

"We had to use a Hilux four-wheel-drive vehicle until a jetty and then took a boat," he said, adding that the station received the distress call at 9.21pm and the operation ended at 3am today.

He said the Fire and Rescue Department was investigating the cause of the fire. — Bernama