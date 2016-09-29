Vogue living spaces

A well-connected and vibrant township close to KLIA and the Sepang F1 circuit under the IOI Properties Group Berhad welcomed a congregation of more than 300 guests to its new residential development launch.

ON THE MARKET

Located in Sepang, the Warisan Puteri township is said to be influenced by “The Silk Road” bearing heritage-themed streetscapes named Street of Palms, Paradise of Persia, Colours of Rangoli, Bliss of Mediterranean, Trail of Nusantara and such.

Spanning 200 acres of freehold property, the township comprising residential, commercial and recreational spaces, recently launched its residential two-storey terraced homes parcel called Avista.

Avista offers 182 units of houses with built-up spaces starting from 2,277 sq ft. Homes are designed to a four-plus-one bedroom layout and come with a price tag that starts at RM663,344. During the launch, 75% of home units were sold.

PLUS POINTS

While the development’s strategic location may be one of many attractions that got property buyers to sign the dotted line, other elements that beckoned included:

▶ single entry and exit points to the neighbourhood that bring peace of mind and enhance security;

▶ easy accessibility to convenient links and connectors that lead to a wide range of amenities like educational institutions, the KLIA Transit Express Rail Link, KLIA and klia 2;

▶ close proximity to conveniences that come with the establishment of upcoming KLIA Aeropolis commercial hub;

▶ well-designed housing units that offer 11ft-high ceilings and provide ample natural lighting and ventilation;

▶ opportunity as an ideal investment with the growing population, surrounding development, not to mention the nearby Xiamen University just 1.5km away;

▶ not forgetting its excellent connectivity to most major highways.

With all the advantages and benefits defined and undefined, many were especially attracted to the IOI Properties Showcase 2016 “Buy Now Pay Later” promotion. The scheme allows buyers to defer their purchase instalments up to nine months (terms and conditions apply).

For more on this campaign that ends Nov 8, drop by the IOI Galleria @ Bandar Puteri Warisan, visit the developer’s website or call the sales hotline at 603-8947 8899.