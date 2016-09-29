Company charged with failing to submit GST statement

GEORGE TOWN: A motorcycle spare-part distributor was charged in the Sessions Court here today with nine counts of failing to submit its Goods and Services Tax (GST) statements to the Royal Customs Department.

The company, Razortech Enterprise Sdn Bhd, represented by its directors – Teoh Chin Ching, 65, Teoh Wee Let, 37, and Teoh Evon, 35, – claimed trial to the charges before judge Irwan Su Ain Bon (rpt: Irwan Su Ain Bon).

However, the directors were not in court and were represented by a company representative and lawyer S.N Rajan.

The company was charged with failing to submit the GST statements for the taxable period between April 2015 and December 2015.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Royal Customs Department, GST Division, Seberang Jaya Customs Complex, Lot 5492, Jalan Perpustakaan, Lebuh Tenggiri Seberang Jaya, near here, on April 1, 2015 and Dec 1, 2015.]

The charge, under Section 41(6) of the GST Act 2014, provides a maximum fine of RM50,000, or jail of up to three years, or both, if found guilty.

The court set Nov 17 for mention.

Prosecuting officer from the Royal Customs Department, Abd Malik Awang Kechik, prosecuted. — Bernama