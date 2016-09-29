Hundreds flee as wildfire scorches California hillsides

LOS ANGELES: A fierce wildfire south of San Francisco has forced hundreds of people to flee their homes as fast-moving flames fed by withering temperatures have consumed nearly 1,012 hectares.

The fire, which started on Monday in the Santa Cruz mountains, was threatening 300 structures and has destroyed one house and six outbuildings and damaged one residence, fire officials said.

An AFP photographer also saw several mobile homes destroyed.

Officials ordered residents in the area to evacuate as more than 1,000 firefighters battled the flames made worse by triple-digit temperatures in recent days and dry conditions.

Several cannabis plantations are also threatened by the wildfire, with several already reduced to ashes, the AFP photographer said.

Anthony Lopez, who grows cannabis, said he had only managed to save part of his crop but was happy his home had not been consumed by the flames.

The AFP photographer described apocalyptic scenes with ash falling from the sky like rain and thick smoke blocking the sun amid the sound of firefighting helicopters and bulldozers. — AFP