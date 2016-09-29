Immigration office now opens at Rembau RTC

SEREMBAN: The Malaysian Immigration Department has set up an office at the Rembau Rural Transformation Centre (RTC) for the convenience of the public to apply or renew their passport.

According to the Negeri Sembilan Immigration Department, the Immigration Office at the Rembau RTC, which began operation in the middle of this month, is now ready to accept clients.

It welcomes members of the public to the Rembau RTC office to reduce congestion at the Immigration office at Wisma Persekutuan here.

Application for passport will take three working days to process.

Besides the Immigration Department, other agencies which have made available their service at the Rembau RTC are the National Registration Department and the Negeri Sembilan Tithe Centre. — Bernama