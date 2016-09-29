Ahmad Zahid's daughter defends her father

PETALING JAYA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi's daughter today came to his defence by saying that her father did not have a "classy tongue" to impress the classy "mat salleh" Malaysians.

Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid said this after her father was criticised by netizens for a speech he delivered in English at the 71st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York recently.

In a post on Instagram, she said her father is a classy man who is brave enough to speak and stand up for what he believes in and delivers his very best as deputy prime minister and ultimately, this is what matters.

A number of netizens had made fun of Ahmad Zahid's speech, saying he could not properly pronounce some words.

However there were those who came to his defence, saying he should not be ridiculed, as he had shown courage by choosing to deliver his speech in English at a global platform.

On Wednesday, Datuk Bung Moktar Radin also defended Ahmad Zahid, saying Malaysians who are unable to communicate properly in Bahasa Malaysia are the ones who should feel ashamed.

"I suggest that those who cannot speak proper Bahasa Malaysia should take a language course," the Umno supreme council member told theSun.