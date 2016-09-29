Medical graduate charged for desecrating Hindu temple

IPOH: A medical graduate was ordered to enter his defence on a charge of desecrating a Hindu temple at the sessions court yesterday.

In his decision, sessions judge Ikmal Hishan Mohd Tajuddin said the prosecution had succeeded in proving a prima facie case against Fathi Munzir Nadzri, 29.

The accused who is liable to face a maximum two-year jail term or fine, or both, upon conviction under Section 295 of the Penal Code has opted to remain silent.

Defence counsel Tun Ammar Aziz said the defence would call three witnesses to the stand.

Fathi Munzir was charged with desecrating idols at the Sree Muneeswaran Amman temple and having a dangerous weapon (parang) in his possession at about 5pm on April 24 this year.

For the alleged possession of a dangerous weapon, he was charged under Section 6(1) of the Corrosive, Explosive and Dangerous Weapons Act which

provides for a maximum 10-year jail term and whipping upon conviction.

The prosecution was led by Deputy Public Prosecutor Fadhli Ab Wahab.

Trial has been fixed for Oct 17 and 18.