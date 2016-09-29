Dr Mahathir rapped for comparing Najib's supporters to Nazis

PETALING JAYA: Two cabinet ministers today criticised Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) for comparing Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak's supporters in the government to Nazis.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Abdul Rahman Dahlan said Mahathir had "reached a new low" by comparing Najib's defenders to Nazis while the Prime Minister was in Germany on a three-day official visit starting Monday.

In a statement, he said the success of Najib's working visit to Germany this week proved wrong Dr Mahathir 's false claims that Malaysia is failing.

He added Germany was one of the country's largest investors, having pumped in over RM45.24 billion last year.

Abdul Rahman was responding to Dr Mahathir's recent blog post, where he drew comparisons between Nazi Germany's propaganda minister, Joseph Goebbels, and those defending Najib.

Among these was Tan Sri Abdul Gani Patail, whom Dr Mahathir attacked for defending Najib's decision to remove him as Attorney-General.

During the Malaysian Bar's International Law Conference last week, Gani explained that the position of the A-G did not come with a secure tenure unlike that of judges, and that the office holder may be replaced as the prime minister sees fit.

Meanwhile Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak in his blog said it was ironic that Dr Mahathir referred to those who support Najib as "Little Goebbels" because this is what people used to say about those who worked for him when he was prime minister.

He added that Dr Mahathir was called "Hitler", meaning a megalomaniac leader who accused his number two - Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim - of sodomy in 1998 as an excuse to get rid of him. Anwar was subsequently jailed on what many critics said were politically motivated charges.