Stingless bee honey low sugar, high anti oxidant content

KUALA LUMPUR: Honey from the stingless bee is low in sugar content but high in anti oxidants, according to research done by the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Mardi).

The anti oxidant content is in fact four to 10 times that of ordinary honey. Mardi's director-general Datuk Dr Sharif Haron said this honey should therefore be promoted as one of the country's new products.

Mardi is now carrying out research to ensure the quality of the stingless bee honey, he added.

"These standards will take into account the Food Act 1983 and the Food Regulations 1985," he told reporters when met at Mardi recently.

He said Mardi will work closely with Universiti Malaysia Terengganu, the Malaysia Genome Institute, the Department of Standards Malaysia and all relevant parties including universities and entrepreneurs. — Bernama