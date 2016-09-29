Zahid: First time voters should not forget the contributions of older generation

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) has called on first time voters not to forget the contributions made by the older generations in building the country.

He said the younger generation are more concerned of their future path, but did not embrace the nostalgic history of the past.

"The first time voters do not want such nostalgia. They want to know what is new for them and what is their future. They will say that the history of our independence, which was achieved by a group of people, is nostalgic.

"But they forgot that they need to look at the rear mirror when driving their cars forward," he said in his speech at the ground breaking ceremony of Wisma Mubarak in Sentul, here today.

Ahmad Zahid reminded the older generation of politicians to watch their actions so that they don't become irrelevant to young voters.

He said former politicians can still be relevant if they know how to adapt themselves to the current situation.

Meanwhile, Zahid also noted that "old books" should stay on top of the shelves and refrain from being a nuisance to those below.

In a speech laden with cryptic messages, the Umno acting deputy president said leaders should know how to position themselves at the right place.

He added there must be a point of equilibrium between those from the old era and the younger generation.

"The young must respect the old, and the old must love the new ones," he said.

"When we have become an old, blurry book that has been positioned on top, stay there quietly and do not disturb those down below.

"What more if the book fell by itself and trampled by others, the blame should not be place to others," he said.

Earlier Ahmad Zahid called on the Malaysian Council of Former Elected Representatives to get young people to register as voters.

He said the Mubarak members should also explain to young people the plans the government had for the country and the people.