Ideas offers free consultation to federal and state govt on adoption of open data agendas

PETALING JAYA: The Institute of Democracy and Economic Affairs (Ideas) has offered free consultation services to the federal government and any state government which is interested in adopting open data agendas.

Ideas chief operating officer Tricia Yeoh said open data had paid off tremendously for governments which adopted the agenda and said civil society can oversee implementation.

"Governments which make use of open data have been able to improve the public service delivery, increase public trust, boost business innovation in the economy, and in improving important policy-making processes.

"Civil society involvement can also provide oversight on the implementation of projects," Yeoh said in a statement today.

She pointed out that the government had already adopted the agenda at a national level as announced in March by Public Service Department director-general Tan Sri Mohd Zabidi Zainal.

Yeoh said the independent think tank supports the policy and can see the government is already taking steps to share data with the public.

"Last year, Malaysia's score fell from 30.76 to 24.6 out of 100 in the 2015 Open Data Barometer (ODB), which measures the open data performance of governments around the world.

"The government has started addressing this and the Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) recently announced its objective of making Malaysia to be in the top 30 by 2020," she said.

Yeoh added that the target can be achieved if data is made more available and accessible.