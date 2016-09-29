Flash floods again in Penang after heavy rain

GEORGE TOWN: Several areas in the state experienced flash floods to about knee-high after three hours of continuous rain early yesterday.

Among the affected areas were Jalan P.Ramlee and Jalan Perak on the island, as well as Permatang Rawa in Seberang Perai on the mainland, due to river overflow.

State Welfare Department director, Said Sidup, said yesterday the situation was under control.

"Badly affected is Permatang Rawa where the water has risen to 0.76-metre. However, no one has been evacuated so far. We are ready to give assistance whenever needed," he added.

The flash floods occurred due to heavy rain which started at about 5.15am and continued for more than three hours.

Many residents, especially those living in low-lying areas, are worried about the recurrence of flash floods each time after a heavy downpour.

"The rainy season has started, it will rain continuously and we will experience constant flash floods. Until when do we have to face this problem? Our daily lives and activities are disrupted," he said. — Bernama