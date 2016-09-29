Going beyond Malaysia through art

Qiblat by artist Bayu Utomo Radjikin. – SunPIX by Norman Hiu

Patrons admiring the artwork entitled Hantuhantuhantuhantuhan by artist Ahmad Fuad Osman. – SunPIX by Norman Hiu

Patrons looking at the Langkawi Series artwork by artist Latiff Mohidin. – SunPIX by Norman Hiu

Part of the Crossing: Pushing Boundaries exhibition. – SunPIX by Norman Hiu

Jin by Anuar Rashid. – SunPIX by Norman Hiu

AS the saying goes, a picture paints a thousand words. And the “Crossing: Pushing Boundaries” exhibition would see the stories told by our own Malaysian artists over the years.

The exhibition, which is currently going on from now until Oct 30 at Galeri Petronas, features the artworks of some 15 local artists, which are based on issues and experiences they had gone through while travelling around the world.

The artworks in this exhibition are from artists Ahmad Fuad Osman, Ali “Mabuha” Rahamad, Anuar Rashid, Bayu Utomo Radjikin, Chang Fee Ming, Chong Siew Ying, Dolly Unithan, Eng Tay, Hayati Mokhtar, Khoo Sui Hoe, Lati Mohidin, Nadiah Bamadhaj, Roslisham “Ise” Ismail, Sabri Idrus and Wong Perng Fey.

Exhibition curator Shireen Naziree said that the artworks in the exhibition speak for each of the artists.

"(The artwork) speaks for itself... some subtle, some expressive. But these are what they have experienced throughout their career and different points in their lives – living and working outside of Malaysia," she said.

Shireen noted that these artworks, some as dated as 1970s, were also displayed in foreign exhibitions and galleries as well.

"These artworks are of international values and are the voices of Malaysians," she said during the launch.

Petronas chairman Tan Sri Mohd Sidek Hassan, who was present at the launch, applauded the artists, who still consider Malaysia their home, as a few of them are now living away from the country.

"Every one of the 15 Malaysians featured here has great and unique stories to share. As a global citizen, it is important to connect with the world, and to value ourselves as Malaysian, which explores beyond the boundaries of this country," he said.

The gallery is open from Tuesday to Sunday, between 10am and 8pm. Admission is free.