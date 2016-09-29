Police arrest mechanic to investigate rape report

KAMPAR: Police have arrested a motorcycle mechanic after a 16-year-old secondary school student lodged a report that she was raped by him.

Kampar district police chief Supt Ng Kong Soon said the incident happened on Sept 1 but the victim made the report on Sept 26 as she was still under trauma and frightened.

On the day of the alleged incident, the girl and the boyfriend together with a female companion went for dinner at Bandar Baru Kampar at 9.15pm.

"Later the man asked her to go to his rented house and after watching television, the suspect demanded for sex but the girl rejected his advances. However the suspect continued to hug and then raped her," he said.

Only the suspect and the victim were in the house at the time of the incident. The suspect sent the girl home at 3.30am.

Ng said the suspect, who was picked up on the same day after the report was lodged, has been remanded from Sept 27 to Oct 3 to facilitate investigations.

The victim was sent to Kampar Hospital for medical examination.