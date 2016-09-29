Ku Nan: PPBM's chances of toppling BN in 14th GE, unlikely

PUTRAJAYA: Umno secretary general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor (pix) said the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia's (PPBM) chances of toppling the Barisan Nasional at the 14th General Election is slim and unlikely.

"I don't think they can win, but let them dream," Tengku Adnan said after attending a prize giving ceremony for a Decoration Competition between schools in Putrajaya today

Former Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad said on Tuesday that PPBM president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also former Deputy Prime Minister, will be the new Prime Minister should the Opposition win the 14th General Election.

However, DAP rejected the suggestion by saying that former Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is now in prison, should be Prime Minister.

During the prize giving ceremony at SMK Putrajaya Presint 9(2), Tengku Adnan told students to counter lies against the government and its leadership with truth.

"Lately, negative perceptions are being spread by certain parties. These contain slanderous elements and will cause hatred towards the government and its leaders. These must be countered with the truth," he said.

Tengku Adnan added that loyalty to the nation and its leaders is important for a generation of patriotic Malaysians to be cultivated.