Freeze on entertainment centre licence

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Seberang Prai Municipal Council has frozen licence applications for entertainment centres under its jurisdiction.

Its president, Datuk Maimunah Sharif, said the freeze came into effect on Sept 29 after Bukit Mertajam MP Steven Sim claimed illegal gambling activities were conducted in several such outlets.

She said new applications will be rejected and the council will now only process the renewal of existing entertainment licences.

"The council will keep a strict eye on those submitting their applications for renewal," she added at a press conference today after chairing a council meeting.

Sim earlier this month reportedly said his service team have mapped out and identified several unlicensed entertainment outlets which are believed to be conducting illegal gambling activities.

The team found 57 premises which were suspected to be operating as illegal gambling centres in Padang Lalang, Machang Bubok and Berapit, and the findings have since been handed over to the police and council for further action.

Maimunah said records showed there were 175 outlets with valid licences but checks showed a further 149 premises were operating without valid permits between January and August this year.

She said 174 compounds and 52 cease and desist notices have been issued to operators operating without a valid licence while 10 compounds have been issued to operators whose operating hours passed 2am.

Maimunah also said the council will impound vehicles of owners who have 10 or more unpaid summonses beginning Oct 1.

The towing fee of RM100 will be charged against offenders who will also have to pay RM20 for each day their vehicle is at the council's depot, she said, adding that RM2.5million worth of summonses issued by the council have yet to be settled to date.