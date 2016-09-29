18 years with a donor heart

KAJANG: Its 18 years since Albert Gunaratnam Samuel Thambiah, 68 underwent a heart transplant at the National Heart Institute IJN) and he has only one person to thank for - his heart donor, a 22 year old former athlete who died due to an accident in 1998.

Albert is also thankful to National Heart Institute foundation for sponsoring his surgery and his team of doctors and staff who till today keep abreast with his health condition and medications. Every year, the Foundation spends around RM4 million for underprivileged patients.

Albert said without them he would not have seen his two daughters get married.

In 2015, IJN Foundation provided some RM3.5 million in financial aid to help 124 heart patients undergo heart treatment and surgeries.

QL Resources Berhad is among the organisations that has partnered with IJN Foundation for the last two years with RM75,000 and RM100,000 contribution respectively.

Albert suffered a massive heart attack on Feb 17, 1996 and doctors at Assunta Hospital told him that his only chance for survival would be a heart transplant.

"They gave me a drug to keep my heart pumping and this they told can keep me going for about six months," he told theSun when met at his house here today.

Having lost weight from 82kg to 58kg, he underwent electric shock treatment at University Malaya Medical Centre to correct the irregular beating of his heart.

The doctors advised him to go to India, in hopes of getting a new heart, but alas! at Madras Medical Mission in Chennai he was told his chances of getting a heart was slim as his blood group was AB+, a rare group.

The doctor said only 5% of the world's population had that blood group.

"I returned home and my doctor assured me that they would get me a new heart," he said.

IJN had successfully carried out its first heart transplant on R. Sathrugnam in December 1997, giving Albert hope.

He registered as a potential recipient with IJN in March 1998, and two weeks later he was called in saying there was a potential heart.

Albert's donor told his mother that if he was to die, he would like to donate his heart. as well.

"It was a Good Friday and at 3am I underwent the surgery. The procedure began at 3.15am, led by Tan Sri Yahya Awang and Datuk Dr Ahmad Salahuddin. After that life was wonderful. I had a fast recovery, although I was a diabetic patient, my wounds healed without any complications. I felt great!"

His wife, Terry Nelson said after the transplant, Albert continued to be careful with his diet and exercised.

"He was so much better. He could go for long walks and there were times I could not keep up with him," she laughed.