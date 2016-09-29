DAP assemblyman comes to defence of Permata

PETALING JAYA: Damansara Utama assemblyman Yeo Bee Yin (pix) has come to the defence of Permata, saying the programme, which was first conceived to develop early childhood education in Malaysia has statistically proven to benefit tax payers in the long run.

"According to James J. Heckman, Nobel Laureate in Economics and an expert in the economics of human development, a good early childhood care and education (ECCE) would result in lower social welfare cost, decreased crime rate and increased tax revenue.

"In fact, ECCE investment produces the highest rate of return on investment in human capital development. Hence, any government initiative to develop ECCE including Permata should not be brushed off immediately," Yeo said in a statement today.

She added that it does not matter if Permata received international awards or not because what matters is Putrajaya makes and executes a comprehensive and holistic plan to ensure that good quality childcare is available at an affordable price.

Yeo was commenting on the recent controversy surrounding Permata and the "Lead by Example" award which the prime minister's wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor was supposed to receive from Unesco's Antiquities Coalition, for the programme's accomplishments.

However Permata was removed from the list of honourees after the Antiquities Coalition was quizzed by the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times regarding the funding of Permata.

The award was deferred to next year, but Rosmah and Permata declined to receive it following the controversy.

Yeo however said the government lacked strategic direction in ECCE development.

She said there is no plan from the government to ensure there is good quality childcare and pre-school education at affordable prices for all Malaysian children.

Yeo explained that childcare expenses, especially in the Klang Valley ranges from RM350 to at least RM2,000 a month and has become a burden for young families.

"Because of that women are being force to leave the workforce to take care of their children, resulting in a negative impact on household income.

"This subsequently translates to an economic loss to the country given the fact that women are increasingly better educated than men as there are more women enrolling in tertiary education than men," she said.