Former journalist arrested again for alleged insulting tweet

KUALA LUMPUR: Former journalist Sidek Kamiso was arrested today for the second time over an alleged insulting tweet.

He said that he had received a call from the Dang Wangi police station requesting him to come to the station to record a statement, to which he duly obliged.

"During questioning, police informed me that I was under arrest," he said.

He explained that the police were detaining him under Section 233 of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia (MCMC) Act 1998 and Section 298A of the Penal Code.

"Once we found out that I was arrested, my lawyer asked that I be released on police bail, so currently I am out on police bail," he told reporters outside the Dang Wangi police station.

Kamiso, his wife and his lawyer Siti Kasim were seen entering the police station at 10am and were only allowed to leave four hours later at 2pm.

"The police kind of surprised us with his arrest, we were not prepared that he will be arrested," said Siti Kasim.

The police told them that the reason for the arrest was because certain quarters had made police reports against Sidek for his tweet, she explained.

"One of the main reasons they gave us was that this was a case of public interest, hence the arrest was made," she said.

Siti Kasim explained that the police were amicable and treated them well.

Sidek was arrested for the first time 10 days ago because he tweeted on the death of PAS spiritual leader Datuk Haron Din, he was then released after police failed to remand him when the magistrate in Johor dismissed their request, saying it was "an abuse of the court process".