Health centre in Penang ordered to shut down

NIBONG TEBAL: The Penang Health Department today ordered a health centre at the Tambun Indah Business Centre in Jalan Bukit Tambun here to close for two weeks as the medical practitioner did not posses a valid medical license.

The notice of closure was issued when a department team led by Health Inspector Dr N. Logaraj raided the premises at about 11am today.

A department spokesman said checks showed the premise was not registered with the department.

He said this is the second time the Health Department has raided the premises with the first raid conducted near the end of 2015.

"The owners were at that time fined RM50,000," he told reporters at the scene after the raid at the centre which offers traditional treatment for arthritics and vein diseases.

The department has since recorded the statement of the owner and investigations are being carried out under the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act 1998.