Umno renews calls for Guan Eng to step down

GEORGE TOWN: Umno has renewed calls for Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng to step down or take leave from his post pending legal battles for graft charges and contempt of court.

Penang Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Osman said Lim not stepping down could put undue pressure on civil servants who may be called as witnesses during court proceedings.

He said his party urged the two-term chief minister to resign or go on leave until his graft case was completed to ensure the integrity and dignity of the post was maintained.

"An honorable chief minister would have resigned or go on leave when facing graft or criminal charges in court to protect the integrity of the post," he said in a statement yesterday.

The call was also echoed in KUALA LUMPUR by Umno Wanita Information Chief Datuk Rosni Zahari who said she felt there was a need for Lim to step down until the trial was over.

She said DAP leaders had previously called for Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders to step down based on allegations and questioned why no DAP leaders called for Lim to resign after he was charged.

"I urged Lim Guan Eng to step down or go on leave to ensure the trial goes on smoothly," she said in a statement yesterday.

Lim claimed trial when charged with graft and abuse of power on June 30 while the Kuala Lumpur High Court granted leave to initiate

committal proceedings against him on Sept 21 over his statements related to his corruption case.

The mention for his graft and abuse of power case is set for Sept 30.