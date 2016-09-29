Taman Bukit Merah Lake Town recreational park ordered to be closed due to rotavirus

PUTRAJAYA: The Taman Bukit Merah Lake Town recreational park and has been ordered to be temporarily closed after nine cases of rotavirus was reported today.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S Subramaniam (pix) said the closure is to allow investigations to be carried out on the water quality of the recreational park.

He said that the order was issued by the Perak State Health Department after seven cases were reported in Kedah and two in Penang as of today.

"We have ordered for temporary closure, as it will allow us to check and monitor the situation continuously," he told a press conference here after launching the National Environmental Health Action Plan conference today.

The ministry confirmed that the nines cases involving children aged between 11 months and 5-years-old, are categorised as acute gastroenteritis (AGE) and all nine are in stable condition.

"Seven AGE cases were reported in Kedah involving children between 11 months and 10-years-old.

"Three of the seven cases come from the same family whereas four cases are sproadic. All of them had the symptoms on Monday and were hospitalised for treatment," Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement.

Noor Hisham said the two cases in Penang involved children aged 3-years-old and 5-years-old from different families.

"However a few cousins of the two victims who were also with them at the recreational park did not show any AGE symptoms," he said.

Noor Hisham said as of today only three cases have been confirmed positive for the rotavirus and all three are being treated in the Kulim Hospital in Kedah.

He said rotavirus is the main cause of extreme diarrhea among children aged between six months and 3-years-old.