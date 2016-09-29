Works Dept director pleads not guilty

PETALING JAYA: Works Department director Datuk Khalid Omar pleaded not guilty to 16 charges of corruption and money laundering at the Malacca Sessions Court today.

Khalid, 56, was charged with committing eight offences under Section 165 of the Penal Code, five charges under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and three under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing And Proceeds Of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUA).

For the offences under Section 165 of the Penal Code and MACC Act 2009, Khalid as a civil servant is charged to have received cash amounting to RM196,200 from several contractors, who are known to have official work with him.

If convicted under Section 165 of the Penal Code and MACC Act 2009, Khalid faces a maximum jail term of two years, a fine or both and a maximum of 20 years jail and fine up to five times the amount of bribe under both the laws respectively.

Whereas under AMLATFPUA Act, he was charged with having in possession RM1.08 million in his personal savings account and faces a jail term of not less than five years and fine not more than RM5 million or both upon conviction.

All the offences were allegedly committed between March 2014 and May 2016.

Judge Meor Sulaiman Ahmad Tarmizi fixed bail at RM250,000 in one surety and ordered his passport to be surrendered to the court.