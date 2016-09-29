PDRM: Non performing cops will be dismissed under new 'Exit Policy'

Posted on 29 September 2016 - 07:58pm Last updated on 29 September 2016 - 09:25pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Police will exercise an "Exit Policy" to maintain the good performance of its personnel.

Federal police administration department director Commissioner Datuk Seri Zulkifli Abdullah said the policy was part of an initiative announced by the government this year.

"Police have adopted this policy where underperforming personnel will be asked to leave without being forced.

"Personnel who perform below 60% of their Key Performance Indicator (KPI) will fall under the 'Exit Policy'," he told reporters in a press conference after attending the 2015 excellent service awards here today.

He further revealed that in 2015, about 446 (0.33%) police personnel were found to be performing below the standard KPI.

"Though the statistics reflects a small amount, but I believe with the Exit Policy, policemen will maintain their work rate and will avoid incidents that could smear PDRM's name and credibility," he said.

He added that a special committee has been set up in every state in the country to monitor under-performing officers.

"The committee comprising of senior state contingent officers will rehabilitate, motivate and guide the under-performing policemen.

"If the policemen fail to improve their work rate then the committee will gazette the Exit Policy after reviewing their attitude, performance and service," added Zulkifli.

Earlier, about 54 policemen received their excellent service awards at the ceremony.

theSun learnt that about 10,179 policemen received their excellent service awards nationwide.