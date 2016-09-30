Passenger's sex toy delays plane

PETALING JAYA: An AirAsia flight bound for Bangkok was delayed when one of its ground staff mistook a buzzing sex toy for a ticking time bomb.

According to a report in the UK's Daily Star, the incident occurred when the staff heard a loud buzzing sound and noticed something shaking inside a green rucksack as it was being loaded onto the aircraft.

As a result, AirAsia Flight FD3438 that was due to leave Chiang Mai International Airport in Thailand for Bangkok's Don Mueang Airport was delayed by five minutes as staff radioed bomb disposal personnel to the site.

However, after inspection, it was found that the buzzing sound was coming from a silver bullet-shaped vibrator inside the bag that had accidentally been switched on.

The baggage handler who wished to remain anonymous, said the bag was shaking and a buzzing noise was coming from inside.

"Obviously we were pretty scared because this could have been a bomb or some other explosive device.

"But when the experts arrived they opened up the package and it was just a sex toy.

"The passenger is unaware that their bag caused a security alert. I think they would be deeply embarrassed if they found out."

Commenting on the incident, an AirAsia spokesperson who spoke to the Daily Star said that the item was not confiscated as it did not threaten aviation security.

Attempts to contact AirAsia Malaysia for comments proved futile at press time.