Wee confident of a collective decision on EC's proposed redelineation exercise

KUALA LUMPUR: MCA is confident that Barisan Nasional will be able to come out with a collective decision before the closing date to file objections on the Election Commission's (EC) proposed redelineation exercise.

MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong (pix) said the party had raised its concerns to BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor during a BN committee meeting to discuss the issue today.

Tengku Adnan is the chairman of the committee formed to iron out issues raised by several BN component parties regarding the exercise.

He added MCA had prepared detailed information on its objections and recommendations which was tabled in the meeting.

"Of course, any action that has to be taken must be done before Oct 14," he said.

"MCA as one of the major parties in BN must take the proactive approach in bringing forward our recommendations," he told reporters when met after the meeting at Menara Dato Onn here.

The EC's proposed redelineation, which was published on Sept 15, was met with criticisms from various political parties, with MCA raising concerns that the changes in constituencies' boundaries would lead to racial polarisation.

Meanwhile, Gerakan secretary-general Datuk Liang Teck Meng said the party will go to the grassroots where any feedback would be tabled in the next meeting.

"Another meeting will be held at the same place next week," he said.

"However, that will not be the final stage, as the deadline to submit any objection is on Oct 14," he added.