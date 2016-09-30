Three reported dead, over 100 hurt in US train crash

HOBOKEN, United States: At least three people were reported killed in a rush hour train crash Thursday in New Jersey, with officials confirming more than 100 people were injured, many of them critical.

NBC and CBS reported three fatalities from the early morning accident at the transit hub of Hoboken, over the Hudson River from New York city.

"We have 100 plus injuries," Jennifer Nelson, a New Jersey transit spokeswoman, told reporters at the scene, adding that there were "multiple critical injuries."

The train failed to stop as it pulled into the transit hub of Hoboken, just over the Hudson river from New York, according to early photographs of the accident released by AFP.

"Due to a NJ Transit train derailment at #Hoboken Station, NJ, all PATH train service in and out of Hoboken Station is suspended," New York's official emergency information system tweeted.

New Jersey's emergency management system was reporting more than 100 people injured, while the New Jersey transit service said there were "multiple" injuries, ABC News reported.

Images on social media showed serious damage to the train station, with part of the roof apparently caved in.

Video showed the station in shambles with the train tangled in wires and debris from what appeared to be collapsed portions of the roof.

Emergency vehicles converged on the scene in response to the crash. — AFP