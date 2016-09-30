Legia Warsaw to host Real Madrid behind closed doors

Posted on 29 September 2016 - 10:41pm Last updated on 29 September 2016 - 11:03pm

LAUSANNE: Legia Warsaw will play their next Champions League game against Real Madrid behind closed doors, European football's governing body UEFA ruled Thursday, following crowd trouble during their last home game.

The club was also fined €80,000 (RM370,317.61) for the incidents which included racist behaviour and fighting among the home fans during the Sept 14 game in which Germany's Borussia Dortmund achieved their biggest European win 6-0.

In the stands, a group of hooligans wearing balaclavas tried to break into the Dortmund sector from Legia's side, and ended up fighting and spraying gas at the security guards.

Legia, the first Polish team in 20 years to reach the Champions League group stage, will host European champions Real on Nov 2 behind closed doors at their 28,000-seater stadium in Warsaw.

The Polish champions are bottom of Group F after also losing 2-0 at Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday.

UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings against the club relating to crowd disturbances, fireworks, throwing objects, insufficient organisation, racist behaviour and blocking stairways. — AFP