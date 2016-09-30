Barnsley sack assistant coach in 'bung' claim

LONDON: Championship club Barnsley said Thursday they had sacked assistant manager Tommy Wright following the latest allegations of corruption in English football, the second victim of a newspaper sting after Sam Allardyce.

Wright was suspended by the second-tier club on Wednesday after the Daily Telegraph alleged he had accepted a £5,000 (RM26,756.86) "bung", or illegal payment, during a series of meetings with undercover reporters posing as representatives of a fake Far East company.

They had already claimed the scalp of Allardyce, who left his "dream" job on Tuesday as England manager in disgrace, in the first of a series of damning allegations to rock English football.

"A meeting between the club and Mr Wright was held this morning, attended by club chief executive Linton Brown," said a Barnsley statement on Thursday.

"After considering Mr Wright's response to allegations in today's Daily Telegraph about breaching FA (Football Association) rules over player transfers, Mr Wright was dismissed.

"The club was unaware of such matters or involved in any wrongdoing. The club will continue to fully investigate the issues at hand and will cooperate with the regulatory authorities as necessary."

Wednesday also saw Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, the manager of former Premier League club QPR, deny Telegraph allegations he had requested a fee of £55,000 to work for the fictitious firm seeking to sell players to the west London club.

In a separate Telegraph video, the former Dutch striker was seen requesting a "nice figure" for a role which the newspaper said would involve trips to meet the firm in Singapore.

In a statement, the 44-year-old said he had done nothing untoward.

"I have today, through my lawyers, responded in full to the accusations levelled against me by The Telegraph.

"I was approached by Mr McGarvey and Ms Newell of The Telegraph purporting to be players' agents. They offered me a fee to make a speech in Singapore.

"I do not see anything unusual in being offered to be paid to make a speech.

"I did not make any promises in return. I did not ask QPR to purchase any of the players who were said to be managed by Mr McGarvey and Ms Newell and did not and would not recommend the purchase of a player for my personal gain.

"I deny any accusations of wrongdoing on my part."

Allardyce's reign as England manager was sensationally brought to an abrupt close after just one game following an indiscreet discussion with the undercover Telegraph reporters.

The 61-year-old was secretly filmed giving advice on how to circumvent transfer rules and mocking his England predecessor Roy Hodgson's speech impediment.

Allardyce, appointed England manager in July on a £3 million-a-year contract, also agreed to travel to Singapore and Hong Kong as an ambassador for their fictitious firm for £400,000.

The Telegraph has also alleged that eight current and former Premier League managers took bribes during player transfer deals. — AFP