BHPetrol introduces improved diesel variants

BOUSTEAD Petroleum Marketing Sdn Bhd launched two new BHPetrol Infinite diesel variants today, which boasts a new generation of additive specially engineered for modern diesel engines.

Described as “maximum-quality fuel with maximum strength” developed in Germany, the BHPetrol Infiniti Euro-2M and Infiniti Euro 5 diesel diesel are currently sold at 107 stations in Peninsular and will be available in 33 more stations by end of the year.

Boustead Petroleum Marketing managing director Tan Kim Thiam said the two upgraded diesel variants have the highest-quality additives thus far in the market following the company's first introduction of Euro 5 Diesel in the country two years ago.

“We always believe in delivering the best product ever since our inception 11 years ago. Once again, BHPetrol is bringing the high quality fuels to our customers,” he said a media briefing yesterday.

BHPetrol retail director James Khoo said the brand’s new generation of additives effectively addressed the issue of the formation of hard-to-remove deposits in diesel engines due to the high temperature and pressure which cannot be removed by ordinary additives.

“This new fuel gives the most effective cleaning performance for modern diesel engines. Switching to new BHPetrol Diesel will see the vehicle running better within a short time having the best 'Clean Up' performance" he said.

BHPetrol, he explained, has spent more on deposit-removal additives for the new fuel, resulting on it performing better than necessary. “We believe in giving our customers the highest quality of fuel in Malaysia.”

The prices for BHPetrol Infiniti Euro-2M and Infiniti Euro 5 diesel remain the same at RM1.70 per litre and RM1.80 per litre respectively.