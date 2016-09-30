PETALING JAYA: An unscheduled water disruption which affected 340,000 consumers in Klang and Petaling on Sept 1 could have been due to sabotage.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) disclosed yesterday it had lodged a police report following its own investigations.

The disruption affected over 68,000 premises – 39,000 in 24 areas in Klang, and 29,000 in 27 areas in Petaling, particularly the Sime UEP area. Water supply was only restored the next day.

Air Selangor chief executive officer Suhaimi Kamaralzaman said in a statement yesterday that following an internal investigation, the company had suspended one of its employees on Sept 6.

"As foul play was suspected in the incident, a police report was lodged by Air Selangor on Sept 9," he added.

"Air Selangor views such incidents very seriously as it had caused undue hardship to over 340,000 consumers and people of Selangor," he said, pledging that the company would not hesitate to take disciplinary action against the employee, including termination of his employment.

"We have been monitoring our crucial water supply assets and systems more diligently to ensure no recurrence of such incidents and to prevent water supply interruptions due to negligence of employees," he added.

A full investigation report on the incident has been submitted to the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) for further evaluation and an independent investigation, if necessary.

Suhaimi said Air Selangor will extend its cooperation to the relevant authorities pertaining to the investigation.

Sources said the staff was hauled up as he had allegedly failed to observe a "work procedure".

Shah Alam police chief ACP Shafien Mamat, who confirmed a police report was lodged, said investigations are ongoing.

He said the staff was questioned soon after police received the report from Air Selangor, adding that it is being determined if there were criminal elements involved.